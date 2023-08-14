Credit Suisse shareholders sue over UBS takeover

Retail investors in Credit Suisse have launched a class-action lawsuit over the firm's £2.7bn takeover by UBS earlier this year. The Swiss Association for the Protection of Investors (SASV) is set to file a lawsuit later today (14 August) representing more than 500 shareholders over the price of the deal that was expedited by Swiss regulators in March. The lawsuit primarily consists of small investors from Switzerland and former employees of Credit Suisse with now "almost worthless shares," SASV said. Credit Suisse receives record fine over Archegos failures After Credit Sui...