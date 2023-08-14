Mourant advises on the biggest buyout fund in history 

Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, has advised CVC Capital Partners on the largest ever buyout fund by a private equity firm. The Mourant Jersey-based Investment Funds team worked alongside lead counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP to advise CVC Capital Partners, one of the world's leading private equity and investment advisory firms, on the launch of CVC Capital Partners IX, CVC's ninth flagship fund, which is intended for private equity investment in Europe and North America. The fund closed with commitments of €26bn, exceeding its €25bn target, making it the ...