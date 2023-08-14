Financial adviser gets permanent industry ban and company licence removed

Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has permanently banned financial adviser Donald James Cuthbertson from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business and controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business. ASIC also cancelled the Australian financial services (AFS) licence of Cuthbertson's company, Sydney-based Professional Wealth Management Services Pty Ltd (PWMS), with a condition that the external dispute resolution and arrangements for compensating clients remain in place fo...