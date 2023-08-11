Price hikes support Zurich top line, but units remain to be offloaded

Price rises across the board of around 6% helped insurer Zurich to report better first half results, but the group is yet to complete on a number of deals to offload units in Chile, Germany and Spain. The insurer stated: "The group achieved price increases of about 6% in the first half of the year, supported by a commercial insurance rate change of 7% and a recovery in the retail business." So-called business operating profit (BOP) came in at $3.7bn for the period, with return on equity (defined as "BOPAT ROE") was 22.9%. Earnings per share grew 8% in dollar terms, with net income ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes