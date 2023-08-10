The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has found fund managers have significantly improved their value assessments, but more work is needed on fund pricing and fees. In its review of processes of assessments of value the FCA said managers have a "better understanding" of the rules compared to last year's review, and found they have "significantly improved" their value assessment processes, reports Investment Week. More specifically, the 14-firm wide review between November 2022 and March 2023 found that most companies make fewer assumptions within their analyses that they cannot evidenc...