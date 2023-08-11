UBS ends loss protection deal agreed with Swiss government for Credit Suisse takeover

UBS has voluntarily terminated the CHF9bn ($10.2bn) loss protection deal agreed with the Swiss government as part of the state-sponsored takeover of Credit Suisse. In a stock exchange notice today (11 August), the bank also said it no longer needs the public liquidity backstop - a liquidity assistance loan of up to CHF100bn from the Swiss National Bank, backed by the Swiss government, reports Investment Week In a separate statement, the Swiss government said: "These measures, which were created under emergency law to preserve financial stability, will thus cease to exist, and the conf...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes