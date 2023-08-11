UBS ends loss protection deal agreed with Swiss government for Credit Suisse takeover

UBS has voluntarily terminated the CHF9bn ($10.2bn) loss protection deal agreed with the Swiss government as part of the state-sponsored takeover of Credit Suisse. In a stock exchange notice today (11 August), the bank also said it no longer needs the public liquidity backstop - a liquidity assistance loan of up to CHF100bn from the Swiss National Bank, backed by the Swiss government, reports Investment Week In a separate statement, the Swiss government said: "These measures, which were created under emergency law to preserve financial stability, will thus cease to exist, and the conf...