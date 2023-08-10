Luxembourg CSSF stops using fax machines - official

Luxembourg financial regulator the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) has issued an official Communiqué that it has stopped using fax machines. "We inform you that the CSSF stopped using fax as a means of communication to send and receive documents." "Our other contact details are unchanged" Those who need to contact the regulator have the option of email or direct mail to its postal address. "Specific channels to be used by professionals in the context of the CSSF's missions, such as MFT (Managed File Transfer) CSSF and the eDesk Portal, remain unchanged as ...