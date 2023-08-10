Attack of the (fund) clones - Central Bank of Ireland continues to issue warnings

Some of the best known asset and wealth management brands have been subject to ongoing cloning attempts by unregulated entities, according to continued warnings being issued by the Central Bank of Ireland, which has seen its Warning Notice list extended even just in the past two months. Brands targeted include RBS, LGT, Abrdn, Aviva, Danske Bank and many others. In its most recent Warning Notice, the regulator of investment funds in the Republic of Ireland, identified a cloning attempt of 'RBS'. "It has come to the attention of the Central Bank of Ireland (‘Central Bank') that a fr...