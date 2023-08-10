Mazars in Malta announces youth organisations benefitting from 25th anniversary.

Mazars in Malta, the advice and services provicer that is part of the global Mazars network, which marked its 25 years in the country by announcing new premises in May, has further announced the youth organisations that it will be supporting as part of its anniversary commitments. The organisations include: UM Wolves RFC Malta, University of Malta Racing, Prisms Malta, Malta Girl Guides and CSR Malta Association. Each will benefit from the €25,000 CSR scheme launched to mark the 25th annversary this year. This scheme, which will span over three years, will mark Mazars' established pr...