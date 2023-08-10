DIFC highlights biometrics service to cut residency visa wait

The UAE residency visa process is being given a boost via collaboration between the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and biometric and medical fitness results provider Smart Salem, who are seeking to cut three weeks off the waiting time to obtain the mandatory Emirates Identity card. Located in a facility at Index Tower, DIFC, the collaboration is guaranteeing same or next-day biometric appointments to expedite the residency visa process. The service aims to cut the time it takes to process the Emirates ID...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes