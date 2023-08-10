DIFC highlights biometrics service to cut residency visa wait

The UAE residency visa process is being given a boost via collaboration between the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and biometric and medical fitness results provider Smart Salem, who are seeking to cut three weeks off the waiting time to obtain the mandatory Emirates Identity card. Located in a facility at Index Tower, DIFC, the collaboration is guaranteeing same or next-day biometric appointments to expedite the residency visa process. The service aims to cut the time it takes to process the Emirates ID...