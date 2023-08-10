Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

The three companies inheriting the vast majority of funds from Odey Asset Management and its subsidiary Brook Asset Management are set to receive much smaller strategies in the wake of the Crispin Odey scandal, according to analysis by Investment Week. A total of ten funds are set to be transferred to Lancaster Investment Management, SW Mitchell Capital and Green Ash Partners. Investment Week analysed data from 7 June 2023, when the FT published its investigation into Crispin Odey's decades of alleged sexual misconduct, until 28 July 2023, when fund manager James Hanbury confirmed he ...