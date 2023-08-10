BDO Jersey continues appointments flow

The BDO Group in Jersey has announced the promotion of Almeri Szulc as Group finance director, following other appointments previously announced in July and June. Almeri has been at BDO in Jersey for the past seven years, and the Group stated that the appointement "reflects BDO Group's continued growth and its commitment to deliver integrated business and professional services to organisations operating within the Island and overseas." Clare Treharne, Group chief financial officer at BDO in Jersey, said: "Supported by our wider multi-disciplinary Group capability spanning accounting, ...