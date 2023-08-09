Bank of America upgrades Quilter to 'Neutral' following adviser growth

Bank of America has upgraded Quilter to a ‘Neutral' rating following the firm's results yesterday (8 August), noting that it has "passed the trough". Analysts Andrew Sinclair, David Barma and Freya Kong cited Quilter's growing financial adviser headcount, gaining nine throughout H1 (0.6% growth) after a 19% decline since 2020, reports Investment Week. The analysts had previously cited the "relentless decline" in adviser headcount as their "key reason to be bearish", but the turnaround had pushed their expectations for the firm. "This is critical for us. We believe financial adviser...