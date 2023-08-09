MIFL adds head of Marketing to Dublin base

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd (MIFL), the asset management business of the Mediolanum Banking Group, has appointed Mariagrazia Briganti as head of Marketing and Communications based in Dublin. Relocating from Milan, Briganti will report to Luca Matassino, MIFL chief business officer, and will oversee the development and implentation of an integrated marketing and communictations strategy, particularly targeting key markets for MIFL including Italy, Spain and Germany. Briganti previously was head of Marketing EMEA South for T.Rowe Price, and before that Morningstar where she held ...