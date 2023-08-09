IoM FSA boosting prudential supervision - new hires

Some six months on from announcing an internal restructuring, the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority has announced additional hirings for its Prudential Supervision Division. One role is for a "Manager - Life Insurance", responsible for supervising relevant regulated entities, with experience in "operational, actuarial, compliance, assurance, risk or audit role". The other is for an "Administrative Officer" who is willing to "to undertake relevant training or qualifications as and when required" The Prudential Supervision Division is responsible for the supervision of all dep...