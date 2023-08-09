Asia-Pac PE/VC slumps in 2023 - S&P

Figures from S&P Global Market Intelligence point to a huge fall in private equity and venture capital investments in the Asia-Pacific region so far in 2023 compared to the previous year. Up to 27 July, the value of private equity deals was reported as just $52.6m against $10.93bn in the same period in 2022, while the number of deals reported fell to just 11 from 15 over the comparable period. S&P Global Market Intelligence notes that the figures are skewed particularly because of a couple of very large deals announced in early 2022. One was EQT AB aquiring fellow private equity firm ...