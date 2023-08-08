Quilter's shares have surged over 10% after the firm reported a profits uptick in the first half of 2023, despite weaker inflows, thanks to a boost from earning greater interest on cash. In its half-year results released 8 August, the FTSE 100 wealth manager said assets under management and administration were £101.7bn at the end of June, up 2% from December 2022, with positive market movements of £1.9bn and net inflows of £0.2bn, reports Investment Week. The average AUMA for the period was £101.8bn, however, this was a decrease of 3% from £105.3bn in the same period last year. The lo...