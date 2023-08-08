S&P ditches ESG debt rating scores amid criticism

S&P Global will no longer give scores to corporate borrowers on ESG factors, amid criticism from political groups and questions about their usefulness. Since 2021 the debt rating agency has used a scoring system of one to five to denote a company's ESG-related risk. Five is the lowest grade exposure, one is the highest. However, last week S&P changed tack. In a statement on Friday (4 August), it said that it will offer ESG analysis in text only, not numbered scores, "effective immediately", reports Investment Week. The rating agency said: "We have determined that the dedicated anal...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes