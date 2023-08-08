S&P ditches ESG debt rating scores amid criticism

S&P Global will no longer give scores to corporate borrowers on ESG factors, amid criticism from political groups and questions about their usefulness. Since 2021 the debt rating agency has used a scoring system of one to five to denote a company's ESG-related risk. Five is the lowest grade exposure, one is the highest. However, last week S&P changed tack. In a statement on Friday (4 August), it said that it will offer ESG analysis in text only, not numbered scores, "effective immediately", reports Investment Week. The rating agency said: "We have determined that the dedicated anal...