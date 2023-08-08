Deal deadline extended for STM Group to 22 August

The UK regulator of acquisitions has agreed to extend the deadline for the proposed acquisition of London AIM market listed STM Group to 22 August, following a request to allow more time for due diligence. Earlier, on 11 July 2023, it was announced that PSF Capital GP II Limited as general partner of PSF Capital Reserve LP ("Pension SuperFund Capital") had reached agreement in principle on the key terms of a possible cash offer for the business. That announcement came with a deadline of 8 August to announce either a firm intention to make an offer or not make an offer, according to th...