Deal deadline extended for STM Group to 22 August

The UK regulator of acquisitions has agreed to extend the deadline for the proposed acquisition of London AIM market listed STM Group to 22 August, following a request to allow more time for due diligence. Earlier, on 11 July 2023, it was announced that PSF Capital GP II Limited as general partner of PSF Capital Reserve LP ("Pension SuperFund Capital") had reached agreement in principle on the key terms of a possible cash offer for the business. That announcement came with a deadline of 8 August to announce either a firm intention to make an offer or not make an offer, according to th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes