Investor expectations of crypto regulation growing - survey

Research into investor expectations of regulation of crypto assets published by Nickel Digital Asset Management suggests institutional investors and wealth managers are increasingly supportive of regulatory action in the sector. The digital assets hedge fund manger found that among institutional investors and wealth managers in the US, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates who collectively manage around $3.5 trillion in assets, some 41% believe regulators are very committed to introducing robust regulation while a further 55% believe they are quite com...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes