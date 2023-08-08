Investor expectations of crypto regulation growing - survey

Research into investor expectations of regulation of crypto assets published by Nickel Digital Asset Management suggests institutional investors and wealth managers are increasingly supportive of regulatory action in the sector. The digital assets hedge fund manger found that among institutional investors and wealth managers in the US, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates who collectively manage around $3.5 trillion in assets, some 41% believe regulators are very committed to introducing robust regulation while a further 55% believe they are quite com...