GAM investor group demands EGM date change over Liontrust deal vote

A group of GAM investors has requested a delay to an extraordinary general meeting on Liontrust's takeover of the asset manager, so it can vote "with full knowledge of the outcome" of the deal. Should GAM fail to announce publicly the re-scheduling of the EGM by 10 August, the group has said today (8 August) it will withdraw its already submitted proposals and request a new EGM to be held once the result of the Liontrust offer is known. These proposals include removing the existing board, replacing them with their own slate of directors, issuing a dilutive convertible bond and launch...