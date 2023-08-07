Mirabaud Wealth Management has hired Joe Knight and Liam Jones, two wealth managers from UBS, to expand its UK wealth proposition. Based in London and reporting to Stuart Bates, UK market head of Mirabaud & Cie, Knight will join the firm as managing director and Jones as associate director, reports Investment Week. In their new roles, they will provide clients with independent and bespoke advice on managing their private and professional assets on investments and broader wealth management products and services. Prior to joining Mirabaud last month, Knight was an executive director ...