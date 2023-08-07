Investors Trust launches educational platform

Investors Trust, the brand of the ITA Group of insurance companies and subsidiaries, has announced the launch of ITA University - an online educational platform produced in alliance with IE University and CFA Institute. Available only for financial advisers working with Investors Trust, the platform aims to deliver education to IFAs looking to expand their skills and professional knowledge. ITA University will provide tailormade courses, certifications, and other educational resources in collaboration with Investors Trust's strategic partners IE University and CFA Institute to facili...