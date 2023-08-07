Wealth manager Kingswood chief economist sees peak rates in sight

Rupert Thompson, chief economist at Kingswood, the UK AIM listed wealth management group, has said that he sees peak rates "in sight" across the US, UK and eurozone. Noting the downturn in global equities over the past week, as markets reacted to the Fitch rating on US government debt and US Treasury 10-year yield moving above 4%, he said that "The rise in yields certainly poses some downside risk to equities. But the key to the outlook remains whether the US manages a soft-landing or not. Although recent data have been quite encouraging, the truth is that the jury is still out on this o...