Jersey Finance launches second annual Sustainable Finance Awards programme

Jersey Finance has launched this year's programme for its Sustainable Finance Awards, as it seeks to develop the jurisdiction's credentials as a leading sustainable international finance centre. The three main categories of awards from last year are being repeated: • Leadership in Sustainable Finance: with six awards spanning the banking, corporate services, funds, investment management, private wealth and professional services sectors • Innovation in Sustainable Finance: for a firm that best exemplifies innovation • Outstanding Individual Contribution: recognising a key Jersey-base...