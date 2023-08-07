Northern Trust Saudi Arabia becomes Edaa Direct Custody Member

Northern Trust Saudi Arabia has become a Direct Custody Member of the Securities Depositary Center Company (Edaa), marking a changte to its previously listed status as an Account Operator, started in 2019. Edaa was establish in 2016. Its principal activity is to operate and maintain the depository, settlement, and to register the ownership of securities. Edaa also offers several additional services such as the management of issuers' General Meetings (GM) including remote voting services (E-Voting), reporting notifications, and maintenance of critical core data. As a custody member, No...