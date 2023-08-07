Saudi Arabia announces new visitor visas

Visitors from South Africa are among those who can now apply for visitor visas electronically before travel or on arrival in Saudi Arabia, it has been reported. Other countries on the new list include Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The latest additions come on top of previous changes that allow visitors from GCC to apply for tourist visas, and the recent visa waiver scheme for UK nationals, which facilitates electronic application. The e-visa scheme is expected to be broadened as the kingdom aims to attract up to 100 million tourists ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes