Saudi Arabia announces new visitor visas

Visitors from South Africa are among those who can now apply for visitor visas electronically before travel or on arrival in Saudi Arabia, it has been reported. Other countries on the new list include Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The latest additions come on top of previous changes that allow visitors from GCC to apply for tourist visas, and the recent visa waiver scheme for UK nationals, which facilitates electronic application. The e-visa scheme is expected to be broadened as the kingdom aims to attract up to 100 million tourists ...