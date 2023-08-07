MAS targets S$150 million support for fintech

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said it will commit up to S$150m over three years under the renewed Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Scheme (FSTI 3.0) to boost innovation by supporting projects that involve the use of cutting-edge technologies or with a regional nexus, and as part of promoting the fintech ecosystem. FSTI 3.0 comprises new "tracks" defined as: Enhanced Centre of Excellence track - Formerly known as the Innovation Labs track, the scope of grant funding will be expanded to include corporate venture capital (CVC) entities, at funding support of u...