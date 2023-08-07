Bank of England's Huw Pill: Monetary policy tightening 'is working' - reports

The Bank of England's chief economist Huw Pill has said the central bank's interest rate hikes have started to have an effect on inflation. Speaking at an online briefing on Friday (4 August), Pill said "monetary tightening […] is working", with headline inflation beginning to drop thanks to lower food and energy prices, according to a report by the Financial Times. Following the BoE's latest interest rate increase on 3 August by 25bps to 5.25%, the chief economist argued tighter monetary policy has started to curb the risks of more persistent inflation becoming embedded in the UK eco...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes