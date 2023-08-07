Portugal Golden Visa shifts eyes towards green gold

Agriculture is being flagged as the replacement for residential property investments following the recently announced changes in law to Portugal's Golden Visa programme, as investors are being urged to look towards funds such as Pela Terra and Terra Nova. The Pela Terra Farmland fund is a private equity / venture capital fund, managed by STAG Management SCR SA and regulated by the Portuguese Securities Market Authority (CMVM). The EUR50m fund "funds the purchase of quality farmland and uses long term contracts to lock in a fixed rate of rental income from large scale farm operators, ...