Investing in healthcare in Saudi Arabia under the new regulatory framework

Saudi Arabia is a growing market for health sector investors and there will be significant opportunities in the coming years, say Gerard Hanratty and Matthew Alderton, partners at Browne Jacobson. A key plank of Saudi Arabia's "Vision for 2030" is its Health Sector Transformation Program, which aims to restructure the health sector to be a comprehensive, effective and integrated health system. The key reforms are centred around improving access to health services, expanding the provision of e-health services and digital solutions, as well as improving the quality of health services....
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes