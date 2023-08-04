Investing in healthcare in Saudi Arabia under the new regulatory framework

Saudi Arabia is a growing market for health sector investors and there will be significant opportunities in the coming years, say Gerard Hanratty and Matthew Alderton, partners at Browne Jacobson. A key plank of Saudi Arabia's "Vision for 2030" is its Health Sector Transformation Program, which aims to restructure the health sector to be a comprehensive, effective and integrated health system. The key reforms are centred around improving access to health services, expanding the provision of e-health services and digital solutions, as well as improving the quality of health services....