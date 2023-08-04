Two-thirds of South African financial clients find costs 'too high' says inaugural study

South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has published the results of its inaugural study on financial customer behaviour and sentiment. The study sought to establish how customers engage with and view the financial sector in South Africa, and whether their use of financial products and services indicates that financial institutions are upholding the Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) outcomes. The research revealed many positive findings, indicating that although there are still areas of concern, the regulator and financial sector have made good strides in driving positive ...