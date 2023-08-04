Jersey update for directors on AML regime is 'welcome news'

The Jersey Government has issued an update for directors on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism which has been welcomed by Geoff Cook, chair of Mourant Consulting. In a statement on 3 August, the island's government said that in consultation with the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC), it "has decided to make further legislative changes as part of the ongoing supervisory implementation of the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment No. 6) (Jersey) Law 2022 ("Amendment No. 6") and following the extension of the initial registration deadline for certain businesse...