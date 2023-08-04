Fundpath names ex-asset management head Adam Harrison as chief growth officer

Fundpath, the UK-based data and business intelligence business, has hired Adam Harrison as chief growth officer in a newly created role. An experienced entrepreneur, whose career in funds distribution spans more than 20 years, Harrison was most recently a member of the founding team and chief commercial officer of private markets investment platform, Titanbay. Prior to that, he was a founder of World Golf Group, the precedent for LIV Golf. He has also held senior positions with Standard Life UK as investment director, global financial institutions and with Capital Group as managing d...