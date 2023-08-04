Luxembourg 'leads the way' in encouraging retail investors to capitalise on ELTIFs

This year has been a pivotal one for the development of European Long-Term Investment Funds in Luxembourg. Already chosen as the domicile for more than half of all ELTIFs established so far across Europe, the grand duchy is set to be a prime beneficiary following revised rules agreed by the EU in March and due to come into force in January 2024, says Silke Bernard, Linklaters LLP Luxembourg, Investment Funds Partner and Global Practice Head for Investment Funds. The changes, which include the introduction of a simplified, more flexible investment structure and other revisions sought by t...