Luxembourg 'leads the way' in encouraging retail investors to capitalise on ELTIFs

This year has been a pivotal one for the development of European Long-Term Investment Funds in Luxembourg. Already chosen as the domicile for more than half of all ELTIFs established so far across Europe, the grand duchy is set to be a prime beneficiary following revised rules agreed by the EU in March and due to come into force in January 2024, says Silke Bernard, Linklaters LLP Luxembourg, Investment Funds Partner and Global Practice Head for Investment Funds. The changes, which include the introduction of a simplified, more flexible investment structure and other revisions sought by t...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes