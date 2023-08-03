The rapid rise of investment funds specifically targeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has not translated into a focus on where those funds are flowing geographically. As finance services co-opted the SDGs - a blueprint of 17 interlinked global objectives to protect people and planet by 2030 - from government policymakers, new financial instruments were introduced. The first ‘green bond' was launched in 2008 by the World Bank, and green, social and sustainability (GSS) bonds have subsequently flourished into a $3.5trn market, which goes some way to meeting the estimate...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes