Fidelity International's Sotiris Boutsis retires after 21 years

Longstanding manager Sotiris Boutsis has retired from Fidelity International after 21 years at the firm. Boutsis oversaw the £1.3bn Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services fund from 2010, having began at the firm as an equity analyst in 2002, before joining the Pan-European financials analyst team in 2006, where he worked until his promotion to fund manager. Former Fidelity International UK retail boss Gary Shaughnessy awarded CBE The portfolio was officially taken over by Mac Elatab and Lee Sotos on 1 August, with Elatab listed as the lead manager. Both have worked with Boutsi...
