Liontrust extends offer period for GAM shareholders to 23 August 2023

Liontrust has extended the main offer period for GAM shareholders to 23 August. In a statement on 4 August, it said this provides GAM Holding shareholders further time to consider the public exchange offer by Liontrust. The provisional notice relating to the interim offer results is expected to be published on 24 August 2023. GAM shareholders who have already tendered or intend to tender their shares into the Liontrust offer can still participate in and, in particular, cast their vote, at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 August 2023. Shareholders recorded in GAM's share ...