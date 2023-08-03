JTC completes acquisition of South Dakota Trust Company

JTC, the global provider of fund, corporate and private client services, confirmed today (3 August) the completion of its acquisition of TC3 Group Holdings, trading as South Dakota Trust Company (SDTC), an independent provider of administration services to the US personal trust sector, for a maximum consideration of $270m. The acquisition was announced on 14 June 2023 and has now received US merger control and South Dakota regulatory approvals. The acquisition establishes JTC as the leading independent provider of administration services to the US personal trust sector, provides stron...