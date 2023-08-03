Aviva Investors taps HBSC AM for global wealth head in the UK

Aviva Investors has appointed Smera Ashraf as its global wealth head in the UK, joining from HSBC Asset Management. Based in London and reporting to Charlie Jewkes, head of global wealth Ashraf will be responsible for driving growth across the firm's UK wealth business, working across all channels, including UK intermediaries, discretionary wealth and global financial institutions. She joins the the company after over a decade at HSBC Asset Management, where she most recently held the role of global commercial sustainability manager, focused on sustainable propositions for clients. ...