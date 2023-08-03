Suntera Global buys Guernsey-based boutique fund

Suntera Global has completed on its acquisition of Guernsey-based boutique fund, corporate and private wealth services provider Carey Commercial Limited (Carey), after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. Having been initially announced in May this year, the acquisition forms part of Suntera Global's ongoing strategy to add further scale in key growth markets - specifically Guernsey in this instance, it said in a statement on 2 August. With a 45+ year heritage and a team of 80 specialists, Carey provides a broad range of professional, administrative and accounting services to...