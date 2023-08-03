People Moves: Franklin Templeton, Ogier, Carey Olsen, Crestbridge, Bank of Singapore, Alger Management

Franklin Templeton Franklin Templeton has appointed Christian Leger as Head of Distribution - Switzerland, effective 1 August 2023. Based in Zurich, he will be responsible for business development efforts and driving the wholesale and institutional distribution of Franklin Templeton's investment strategies to clients in Switzerland. Leger will lead an experienced team of sales professionals based in Switzerland and work in close coordination with Franklin Templeton's regional distribution teams and alternative sales specialists to engage clients on the firm's full range of asset m...
