Rathbones sets out Investec W&I merger timeline

Rathbones has revealed its timeline for its merger with Investec W&I, aiming to complete the deal on 21 September 2023. In a stock exchange announcement today (2 August), Rathbones said "all regulatory clearances" for the merger had been received. Rathbones inflows slow in 'challenging' first half of 2023 Therefore, the merger is set to go ahead, though still requires agreements from the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange to admit the ordinary share element of the combined group's shares to the premium listing segment of the official list and to trading on th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes