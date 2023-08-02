Rathbones sets out Investec W&I merger timeline

Rathbones has revealed its timeline for its merger with Investec W&I, aiming to complete the deal on 21 September 2023. In a stock exchange announcement today (2 August), Rathbones said "all regulatory clearances" for the merger had been received. Rathbones inflows slow in 'challenging' first half of 2023 Therefore, the merger is set to go ahead, though still requires agreements from the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange to admit the ordinary share element of the combined group's shares to the premium listing segment of the official list and to trading on th...