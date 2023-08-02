Amundi appoints head of Japan

Amundi has promoted Katsumi Fujikawa to country head of Japan, as well as a member of the firm's executive committee. Fujikawa joined Amundi Japan in August 2021 as executive vice president and head of retail business, responsible for the distribution and marketing of retail funds for Amundi Group in Japan. Prior to joining Amundi, he held various positions at BlackRock Japan, including most recently chief of staff to the country head and head of corporate strategy. Bank of Japan keeps interest rates negative as it sets out flexible yield curve control plans Fujikawa was al...