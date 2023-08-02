GBP's outlook compared to other currencies as rates continue to rise

What is the outlook for the GBP in the second half of this year, and how does it compare to the other top-traded currencies? Giles Coghlan, Chief Market Analyst consulting for HYCM drills down into the detail. For much of 2022 and 2023, the global economy has been dominated by the impact of the war in Ukraine, surging inflation, and the interest rate hiking cycles of many of the world's central banks. As such, many currencies around the globe have experienced a great deal of flux over the last 18 months. The GBP is no exception. Having been forced to grapple with domestic economic an...