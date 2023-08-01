Eurozone economy grows faster than expected

The economy of the eurozone bloc of countries beat expectations to expand more than predicted in the second quarter of 2023, while its inflation also dropped. GDP rose by 0.3% in the eurozone, compared with the previous quarter, showing a return to growth stronger than the 0.2% analysts had predicted. Compared with the second quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the Euro area. ECB hikes rates to match record high as inflation set to remain 'too high for too long' Growth across the EU as a whole was stable for the quarter at 0.2%, and 0.5% higher than th...
