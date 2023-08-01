Dubai IFC reports 'exceptional growth' in first half of 2023

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) saw "exceptional growth" in the first half of 2023 with 661 new entities registering, up 23% year-on-year. In a statement on 1 August, it said the number of firms in DIFC's FinTech and Innovation sectors grew 35% year-on-year from 599 to 811 with the DIFC now home to 1,443 financial and innovation related companies, a 15% year-on-year growth. The number of employees based in DIFC grew by 3,057 to reach 39,140, up 20% year-on-year. The first six months of the year also saw high demand for commercial space. DIFC leased over 233,000 s...
