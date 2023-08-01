Dubai IFC reports 'exceptional growth' in first half of 2023

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) saw "exceptional growth" in the first half of 2023 with 661 new entities registering, up 23% year-on-year. In a statement on 1 August,  it said the number of firms in DIFC's FinTech and Innovation sectors grew 35% year-on-year from 599 to 811 with the DIFC now home to 1,443 financial and innovation related companies, a 15% year-on-year growth. The number of employees based in DIFC grew by 3,057 to reach 39,140, up 20% year-on-year.  The first six months of the year also saw high demand for commercial space. DIFC leased over 233,000 s...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Mirabaud fined $3m by Dubai FSA over AML failings

Investment fraudsters sentenced to six years for £500,000 crypto scam