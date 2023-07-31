Article 9 funds receive lowest inflows on record as Article 8 products face outflows

Dark green funds saw their lowest flows on record throughout the second quarter of 2023, despite sustainable fund assets passing the €5trn mark for the first time. Assets in Article 8 and Article 9 funds rose by 1.4% over the quarter, despite the former losing €14.6bn in outflows, while the latter raised their lowest inflows (€3.6bn) since the introduction of SDFR in 2021. Data from Morningstar's SFDR Article 8 and Article 9 Funds: Q2 2023 in Review report revealed that despite the poor inflows, Article 9 funds saw the best performance of any SFDR classification, rising 1.2% organical...