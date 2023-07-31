GAM investor group calls for takeover board to impose final deadline on Liontrust deal

Investor group NewGAMe SA has published an open letter to Liontrust CEO John Ions calling for the Swiss Takeover Board to enforce a final date for the tender offer to be reviewed. Liontrust announced further delays to the offer period last week, extending it by four days, the second extension to the offer period, which was initially set to expire on 25 July. 'Infuriated' GAM investor group hits back at Liontrust in emotional open letter to shareholders NewGAMe said: "We expect that you will extend it further because Liontrust, GAM and your advisers must know perfectly well that in ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes