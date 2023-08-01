Investment fraudsters sentenced to six years for £500,000 crypto scam

Two prolific fraudsters have been jailed for their involvement in the sale of shares in a fictitious cryptocurrency, the City of London Police said in a statement on 28 July. Ross Jay, 33, and Michael Freckleton, 37, were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and sentenced today at Southwark Crown Court to six years and three months and six years and six months, respectively, following a five week-long trial. The scam revolved around the fictional cryptocurrency called "Telecoin," for which Jay and Freckleton orchestrated a fraudulent sale of shares. Operating under the guise of ...